Memorial May Relay Will Pass thru Montana

And you can walk with them.

Carry the Load honors our fallen Military servicepeople through a set of walks across the country. The marches began on the east and west coasts and will culminate in a 2-day Memorial March in Dallas, Texas. All the details are accessible at the Carry the Load website.

Two legs of the Mountain States Route will be in Montana

This relay begins in North Dakota and passes through South Dakota and Wyoming. There will be an available loop through south central and western Montana. Please come join the walk and the commemoration.

Friday, May 17th, 12:30 p.m. MST in Laurel at the Fire/EMS station, 215 W 1st Street. This leg will be just under two miles. Wear comfy shoes for walking and please bring your U.S. Flags and Patriotic clothing and accessories.

From there is a pleasant bus ride to Bozeman for the next leg.

Friday, May 17th, 6:30 p.m. MST at the Bozeman Softball Complex, 501 Haggerty Lane. Have some good walking shoes on your feet because this leg is over five miles. I recommend a coat and a flashlight; you may be honoring our fallen Americans in the twilight.

Carry the Load has five cross-country relays organized to stroll over nearly every continental U.S. state. So wherever you are in the lower 48 there is a leg where you can hop on the trail. The hikes have begun since the end of April and will end in Dallas.

You are welcome to walk with others who know of and appreciate the lives lost in global conflicts to uphold the American values.

Grandfather in Wheelchair and Granddaughter at World War II Memorial Credit: Jim Pruitt; TSM Media Center loading...

