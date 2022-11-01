Men, Grab Your Aprons! National Men Make Dinner Day in Billings

I'm not much of a cook, though I have YEARS of experience in the kitchen thanks to our family owning the Yellowstone Tavern in Miles City, and taking multiple years of Culinary Arts in Miles City. Does that make me a decent chef? No. Can I make a stellar bologna sandwich with canned vegetables on the side? You bet.

Today is "National Men Make Dinner Day", so I've carefully combed through my favorites, and selected easy but delicious (and not Bachelor Special) dinners for you and your loved one. Grab that apron, you'll need it.

Loaded Baked Potatoes

Simple, fast, and delicious with the right toppings! However, I need to be clear... this does NOT mean the FROZEN Loaded Potato Bakes, guys. No cheating. Here are a few of my favorite recipes.

Alton Brown - The Classic Baked Potato

Ree Drummond - Twice-Baked Potatoes

Gina Neely - BBQ Baked Potato

Garlic Butter Salmon

Something you may think is a no-brainer, but how often do you see Garlic Butter Salmon? I always see some fancy, fruit-infused version when I go out to eat (and those are delicious, but not easy). Pair this with some fresh greens, or my go-to... asparagus... and you've got a winner.

Nagi -- Garlic Butter Salmon

Smoked Gouda and Bacon Patty Melt Burgers

Sorry... all I could think about was Homer drooling over this. Simple, flavorful with a bit of a kick! Pair one of these with the pre-made freeze section Arby's Curly Fries for a fast and fresh meal at home tonight (plus an excuse to use the grill one more time!)

Food & Wine - Smoked Gouda and Bacon Patty Melt Burgers

Breakfast Casserole

It is the holiday season, after all. Why not start out November with a Casserole, but Breakfast... for dinner. Absolutely one of the things my dad did when I was a kid (mind you, his was the Bachelor edition... so fried Spam chunks and Eggs). Super easy to throw together, all in one pot too! Who doesn't love an easy cleanup?

Gimme Some Oven - Easy Cheesy Breakfast Casserole

Perfect Pot Roast

Finally, one suggested by Travis (Producer for Montana Talks) suggested the classic Pot Roast, as it uses "the best invention for grass-fed beef ever made"... the Crock Pot. 10 Minutes at the grocery store, a few hours in the crock pot (or less in the Instant Pot, sorry Travis) and you've got a great dinner.

The Pioneer Woman - Perfect Pot Roast

What are your meals to make?

Do you have a meal you like to make when you're time to cook is here? Or do you cook all the time? Let us know in the app!