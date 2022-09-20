Money On The Way? 600K To Farmers Affected By Flooding in Montana

Montana is giving out over $600,000 to irrigation districts and water use associations affected by the flooding this past summer across Montana.

$645,846

Governor Greg Gianforte shared his thoughts on the hard working Montanans who lost so much during the flooding:

Our farmers and ranchers work hard to feed the world, and many lost critical infrastructure in the flooding disaster this summer. By supporting the repair of damaged irrigation infrastructure, we’re helping these producers get back on their feet and investing in Montana and our natural resources.

What districts will receive funds?

Districts and usage associations to receive a portion of the $645,846 include:

Sweet Grass Conservation District for the Ellison Ditch

Lockwood Irrigation District

Park Branch Water Users Association

The funds are being distributed to assist with the recovery of the communities, and fix or replace the irrigation systems that were damaged by the flooding.

Governor Gianforte also had this to share:

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation received a total of nine applications requesting $1.75 million in ARPA funds and was able to certify three of those applications as eligible. DNRC is currently reviewing the remaining six applications for eligibility. After certifying projects, the Infrastructure Advisory Commission reviews those projects and makes a recommendation to the governor for approval.