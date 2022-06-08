The mouthwatering smell of barbeque smoke will be filling the air in Absarokee this weekend (6/10 - 6/11) for the 18th annual Montana BBQ Cook-Off. If you love BBQ and fun, this must-do street party food event is tough to beat. Repeat BBQ Champions and newcomers alike will converge on the typically calm main street to compete for serious cash in the BBQ competition. And we get to eat their efforts.

Last year the competition fielded 27 teams from Montana and the surrounding region competing for cash, glory, and a guaranteed spot in two major BBQ competitions; the American Royal World Series of BBQ and the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational. The Grand Champion this weekend will also walk away with $1,500 and free entry to next year's event.

Roadtrips to Absarokee (usually with Fishtail and Nye in the mix) are always fun, but springtime is my favorite. The hills and valleys are the greenest they'll be all year. There's lots of water splashing into the Stillwater and the mountains are still sparkling with brilliant white peaks. Photo ops galore.

The party starts Friday night, June 10th.

There is a walleye fry at 6 pm Friday at The Five Spot bar. Bucky Beaver Ground Grippers perform at 8. Food trucks, beer gardens, and token booths open at noon on Saturday, and the BBQ competition winners are announced at 4 pm. A Neil Diamond tribute band is scheduled to perform from 3 to 5 pm, followed by Triggered. El Wencho headlines from 8 to 11 pm. Find more info at MontanaBBQCookOff.com No pets, please.