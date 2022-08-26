Billings Pet Owners Celebrate National Dog Day

August 26 is #NationalDogDay to celebrate and encourage dog ownership of all breeds and was created by the National Dog Day Foundation, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, whose purpose is to rescue 10,000 dogs per year.

We're celebrating all the wet noses around the Treasure State, from the mutts, the purebreds, and everything in between.

And for those of you who are looking to adopt a dog for your family, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has its "clear the shelters" initiative going through this Sunday (8/28). What does that mean?

Name your price adoption fees and / or get waived adoption fees in exchange for donations of wet cat food, dog/cat collars, and/or leashes. If you're looking for a new addition to your family, check out our available animals and come on down and help us clear the shelter!

Here are some of the photos you shared with us that showed how you enjoyed Summer with your furry friends:

Montana Celebrates National Dog Day

