Montana Governor Celebrates Supreme Court Same-Sex Marriage Rulling [Full Text of Ruling]

Just minutes after the Supreme Court of the United States issued its 5-4 decision to expand same-sex marriage to all 50 states, Montana Governor Steve Bullock issued the following statement, celebrating the decision:

“This ruling protects the right of all Montanans to marry the person they love, and moves our state and nation closer to the promise of freedom, dignity, and equality that they were founded upon," Bullock said. "All people, regardless of their sexual orientation, should have the opportunity to make a good life for themselves and their families.”

Montana became the 34th state to allow same-sex marriage in November of 2014, but not of its own volition. Same-sex marriage came to Montana via the pen of a U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.