Montana Found to be the Least Safe State During COVID-19 Pandemic

Everyone is tired of hearing about COVID-19 at this point; we've been dealing with this pandemic for so long that it's basically just a normal part of life. However, it's still important to make sure you're safe in this new normal. Some people have done that better than others, but it turns out Montana is one of the worst at staying safe during the pandemic.

Not Just One of the Worst...The Worst

The website WalletHub conducted a study comparing the safety of each state in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Washington, D.C. The study used multiple factors to determine a "safety score" including the number of residents who are vaccinated and the rate of positive COVID-19 tests.

Montana's safety score from the study came out to 20.11, which is the lowest safety score of all 51 states and D.C. The study shows that Montana ranks number 48 out of 51 in COVID-19 death rate, and 42 out of 51 in vaccination rate. It definitely doesn't surprise me, considering that many of the people I know either don't trust the vaccine or aren't convinced that COVID-19 is as terrible as it seems.

What States are the Safest?

The same study found that the safest state during the COVID-19 pandemic was Alaska, coming in at a safety score of 77.95. WalletHub shows Alaska as having the lowest COVID-19 death rate despite having a below-average vaccination rate. In my opinion, this is due to the fact that Alaska doesn't have a massive population. This could be something else though.

Do you think that this study is accurate to the safety of Montana during the COVID-19 pandemic? Is there a state you think is worse? Let us know on Facebook.

