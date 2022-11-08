The 2020 elections were HUGE in Montana. The US Senate race alone had over $100 million spent on campaign ads. The pollsters were all predicting very close races, with some even showing Democrats ahead. Most pollsters were wrong, but you know who got it right? Montana kids.

That's right. I'll never forget after the 2020 election results came in- I had to laugh at the fact that the kids got it right. The results of the Montana Youth Vote, while not scientific, served as a near accurate portrayal of the Republican red wave that swept Montana in the 2020 elections. While many political pundits were surprised that former Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) lost to Republican Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) by nearly 10 points...the Montana Youth Vote results posted in late October showed the kids also choosing Daines over Bullock by 10 points.

So what do the Montana Youth Vote results show for the 2022 midterm elections in Montana? Will the youth vote serve as a reflection of what will happen on election day? (We'll find out Tuesday night)

According to the Montana Youth Vote results posted by the Montana Secretary of State's office, Republicans were the clear favorites for Montana kids (7th-12th grades). Not only do the results show Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale winning big for their respective Congressional races, the results also show the conservative Supreme Court candidate James Brown pulling off an upset against liberal Supreme Court Justice Ingrid Gustafson.

Montana kids also voted in support of LR-131, the Born Alive Infant Protection Act. Click here for full results. Screenshots below.

