NFL Draft Misses & Big Sky Wishes

Draft Season

The NFL Draft has come and gone once again. I normally watch the first two nights, but this year I was playing sports..so...priorities.

I have to admit, I threw a tiny temper tantrum when I saw the results of the first round. As both a Packers and a Michigan fan, it hurt to see J.J. McCarthy go to the Vikings. Not that I wanted the Packers to draft a quarterback, I just do not want to cheer against McCarthy. He's a good kid. Plus, is it not enough that the Vikings took Aaron Jones? I mean, come on.

Montana And The NFL Draft

That being said, it likely will not come as a big surprise that there weren't any players from Montana who were selected in the NFL Draft. It's a rare occurrence. Troy Anderson going in the second round of the 2022 Draft was one of the best spots a Montanan has ever taken in the event.

While no lucky football players from our state were drafted, several are still being given the chance to make their mark in the NFL. Several players were invited to attend NFL mini camps around the country.

Opportunities For MT Athletes

Former Griz offensive lineman, AJ Forbes will be attending the Seattle Seahawks' rookie mini-camp.

Travis Benham, the former University of Montana punter will be heading to New York to join the Jets for their mini-camp.

The New York Giants invited two Montana greats to their rookie mini-camp, both the former Griz, Nash Fouch, and the former Bobcat, Treyton Pickering.

Another former Montana State player has been signed as an undrafted free agent by the LA Chargers. Quarterback Casey Bauman was the recipient of this incredible opportunity after playing for MSU for four years and transferring to Augustana.

No word yet on whether or not defensive tackle Alex Gubner will be given any of these same opportunities, even after an amazing season on the field.

We wish the best to all of these athletes with ties to our great state.