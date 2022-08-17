Montana Rep Was Among First to Call for Cheney’s Ouster

Liz Cheney suffered a MASSIVE defeat in Wyoming on Tuesday. The Trump-backed Harriet Hageman carried more than 60% of the vote. (The NYT at 630 Wednesday AM showed Hageman with 66% of the vote to Cheney's 29%)

You may recall that Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) was among the first members of Congress to call for Liz Cheney's ouster as chair of the House Republican Conference. This is one of the reasons Montanans have been so impressed with Congressman Rosendale since he first took office as Montana's lone representative in the US House. He will soon be joined by Harriet Hageman, who will be the lone rep for Wyoming in the US House.

Back on January 12th, 2021 Breitbart News reported that both Rosendale and House Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs (R-AZ) were the first to call for Cheney's ouster from her leadership role.

Rosendale later told us how Cheney got booed during her speech after Republicans did just that- voted to oust her from her leadership position.

Rosendale: It was a voice vote, there were no speeches, everybody understood that she is literally destroying the republican message. And if she's going to be the conference chair, the person who is responsible for delivering the message for the republicans. That's not working, and she had to get out. And finally everybody recognized it and bid her farewell.

Rosendale also spoke in defense of the RNC censure of Cheney back in February of 2022:

Rep. Matt Rosendale: When Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger accepted committee assignments from Nancy Pelosi to be a part of the partisan January 6th Committee witch hunt due to their personal vendettas against President Trump, it was evident that not only were they out-of-touch with the Republican base—but that they were actively seeking to do harm to the Republican Party, and our members. A formal censure of Cheney and Kinzinger from the Republican Party was absolutely warranted.

