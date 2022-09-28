Montanans Remember Rachel Dolezal…The Latest Crazy News

You guys remember Rachel Dolezal? You know, the little white girl from Northwest Montana who lied about being black and ended up in charge of the NAACP chapter in Spokane, Washington.

She's now back in the news. Apparently Rachel Dolezal is now pushing products and trying to make money through an "OnlyFans" page. Apparently "OnlyFans" is basically considered a website predominantly used for pornography.

As The Daily Wire reports:

A representative for Dolezal confirmed to TMZ that the racy photos that surfaced on line reportedly taken from the adult entertainment site credited to Dolezal indeed belonged to the ex-NAACP spokesperson. The rep told the outlet, “Yes, Dolezal has indeed started a profile on the site” and it’s her way to “pay homage to Savage X Fenty” underwear line, the outlet noted.

The Daily Caller also reminds us that Dolezal started to described herself as a "transracial activist."

Here is another fun fact about Dolezal that most people might not remember: she actually started the outrageously stupid trend of people going “I identify as” when they want the rest of the world to call them something they’re not. For example: “I identify as an astronaut so I need y’all to call me Buzz now.”

I'll never forget the day she was busted for lying about being black. I was prepping for my statewide radio show, heard about this woman in Spokane lying about being black, and then one of our listeners emailed me and said, "She grew up in Northwest Montana."

It was hilarious because just days before the great Rush Limbaugh was joking in his commentary about people identifying as something they are not- identifying as other genders etc. He then asked if a white guy could identify as a black guy...and then the Dolezal story broke.