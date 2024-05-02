Brewing Interest: Montana’s Love Affair with Beer

I don't know about you, but today has been...interesting. A nice, cold beer might be just the ticket to redeem the day. Is it the weekend yet?

A State For Beer

Montana has a great relationship with beer. We are number three in the US for most breweries per capita. We love a good beer.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

But what is our favorite beer, you might wonder? Well, the team at Grillio broke it down for us. First, they determined what the United States' favorite types of beer are. These favorites include lager, ale, India pale ale, stout, pilsner, and pale ale.

What's The Difference?

According to WineEnthusiast, all types of beer are either a lager or an ale. A lager is formed when yeast gathers at the bottom of the tank during fermentation. An ale is formed when yeast gathers at the top of the tank during fermentation.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

A basic lager is the most popular beer type in the world. A pilsner is a type of lager and is distinguished from others by being highly carbonated and having hops added later in the fermentation process.

Popular ales include the pale ale, stout, and India pale ale. A basic pale ale is typically lower in alcohol-by-volume content and hops. The stout is a dark ale made with barley and has a deep flavor. An India pale ale is similar to the basic pale ale but often has citrus notes added to it.

Montana's Favorite

As it turns out, Montana loves a good pale ale. You can throw a rock in any Montana town and find a handful of breweries that make a mean pale ale. Try a few this weekend and let me know what you think.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

As for me, my favorite types of beer are sours and wheat beers. You won't catch me drinking any of those mass-produced kinds that taste like moldy water, either.

7 Great 'Middle of Nowhere' Montana Bars and Restaurants Gallery Credit: mwolfe