My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today

I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.

I Likely Was Hidden From Your View

It happened as I was leaving the restaurant I went to for lunch today. It was just some fast food, but what I was eating wasn't very important. I noticed you coming up to the restaurant door with a few other people. I decided that instead of opening the door and holding it from the outside, I would open the door for the group from the inside so I wasn't in the way.

But, I think that was a bad idea. When I opened the door, you were talking with someone in the group, and I was positioned behind an ad that was stuck to the window, so there's no way you could have seen me while walking in. When I noticed that the group was finished walking in, I tried to walk out the door when I tripped over your back foot.

You Lept Up and Screamed as if Something Terrible Happened

I apologized profusely, but I knew the people you were with were laughing and you eventually laughed with them. I made sure you were okay, then I left the restaurant. However, I just felt so bad, considering I had never, ever scared someone that badly before. I wanted to make this a public apology and let everyone know that it isn't the end of the world if you do this. I have lots of anxiety now, but I know that we all found it funny in the end and it probably didn't ruin her day at all.

Hopefully, you read this apology. It makes me feel better knowing that we had a fun experience even though it started with a scare. I also hope you have an excellent weekend.

