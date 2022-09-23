Nonstop Crime? Shooting at Burnstead Drive in Billings Leaves One Injured
Earlier tonight, around 5:29 PM at the 1900 Block of Burnstead Drive, Billings Police received a report of two males in a physical altercation. After gunshots rang out, both males fled the scene in opposite directions.
BPD detained two people of interest from this event, and report that unknown injuries have occurred on a 3rd male.
After some time, the third male involved turned himself in to officers on the scene, however a gun was not located.
As more information is released, this article will be updated.
