Puppy Dog Eyes vs. $$: Spy Cam Worth It?

I have been thinking about investing in a product and want to know if it's worth it. Has anyone tried a home camera and treat dispenser for pets? I know one of the most popular brands is Furbo.

Tell me your firsthand experiences. Does it work? Is it useful? Does it scare the begeezies out of your dog?

I have one very timid boy, so I'm not sure if it would be a good or bad thing in his life. He would be all about the treats, but if it makes noise, he might run away. Then the other dogs would get the treat. Talk about struggle.

I always feel guilty leaving them all day, I know that's probably silly. Everyone has a job...but when I leave them in the morning, they look at me with those puppy dog eyes.

Many people have reported that after purchasing the camera, they have realized that all their dogs do is sleep all day. Did you know that dogs need approximately 13 hours of sleep a day? I'm trying to decide, is watching them sleep a waste of money? Or would it be so cute to see them snoozing in comfort?

Then there are more things to consider. Would I need one for every room? That way I could watch them snooze and give them rewards whether they're on the couch or the bed.

My best friend bought one last year and returned it in the same week, she basically said it just didn't fit her vibe. I'm not sure what the real problem was, I think it just didn't match her aesthetic.

Anyway, let me know what you think.