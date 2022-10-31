The 21st Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton's Big R was an absolute BLAST!

It was my first time being the MC for this event and I would love to do it again next year. Here's some photos of the cutest, most creative creatures we got to interact with. Take a peek at how wonderful these costumes are for both the animals and owners. There's so many wonderful costumes, wow!

attachment-ewok Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A teddy bear who I want to cuddle.

attachment-tiger king and fam Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A bunch of cool cats and kittens! Tiger King and Fam!

attachment-old lady shnauzer Credit: David Jernberg loading...

An Old-Lady Schnauzer, the glasses are too cute.

attachment-giant crowd Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A packed house at Shipton's Big R on Gabel Road, what a fantastic turnout!

attachment-bat dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A very Batty Pup!

attachment-Poodle Credit: David Jernberg loading...

An ABSOLUTE- SHOWSTOPPER. This poodle won my heart. Plus we matched.

attachment-bat puppy Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A fresh 9-week-old puppy learning the ropes of costumes.

attachment-dragon goat Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A Dragon-Goat who was making the funniest screaming noises. This animal stole my heart.

attachment-Chunk pumpkin Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A Plump Pug who was very hyper. So cute!

attachment-pug 2 Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Another pug who loved the spotlight!

attachment-lady bug Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Lady Bug Spaniel Mix who was too sweet. I need one.

attachment-tiger and Nikki V Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Tigger and I loving each other!

attachment-flower dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A Flower-Child. Super cool mix of breeds too.

attachment-bumble bee dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A lazy bumble bee who was also very sweet.

attachment-petting booth dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Pet Photo Booth, so cute and creative!

attachment-dracula pompom Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Another personal favorite- the Dracula Pom. Look at his hair!!! Absolutely incredible.

attachment-crop duster harrison Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Harrison the Crop-Duster and his plane made a sputtering noise. So good!!!

attachment-harrison 2 Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Ready for take-off!!!!! 10-4 Over and Out.

attachment-three legged dog with one eye pirate Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A 3-legged Dog with one eye. AHOY Matey!! She stole everyone's heart. Such a sweetheart.

attachment-judges Credit: David Jernberg loading...

The judges were bribed with Pirate's treasure... Uh oh!

attachment-fairy dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A fairy doggie and her matching owner. We matched, and this dog was just too beautiful.

attachment-robin Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Robin, the best side-kick ever!

attachment-jurrassic park Credit: David Jernberg loading...

This family executed Jurassic Park, perfectly!!!! Kudos for the creativity!

attachment-poodle and Nikki V Credit: David Jernberg loading...

I'm obsessed with the Poodle. Did someone say twins??? Yes, we did!

attachment-bat doggies Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A very cute vampire family and their bats. Very precious.

attachment-knight and dragon Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A knight in shining armor and his trusty sidekick of a dragon! Kudos to this kid for wearing that heavy armor!

attachment-knight and dragon Credit: David Jernberg loading...

attachment-ghost dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

This ghost dog wouldn't keep its costume on, and it was cute.

attachment-grim reaper and devil Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Grim Reaper and Devil dog!

attachment-mermaid and puppy Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A mermaid and her very adorable puppy!

BIG WINNERS of the Billings Pet-O-Ween Costume Contest BELOW!!! JURASSIC PARK, RAWR!

attachment-BIG WInners!! Credit: David Jernberg loading...

The wagon cage is absolutely STELLAR. Very well done!

attachment-CROP DUSTER WINNER Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Harrison the Crop-Duster won a ribbon! Awesome creativity.

attachment-wenesday and dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Wednesday Adams and Couin Itt!! The hair had me laughing.

attachment-DINO WINNER Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Jurassic Park showing their ribbon! Congrats!

attachment-jurrassic park WINNERS RIBBON Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Winner Winner chicken dinner!

attachment-JUDGES AND NIKKI V Credit: David Jernberg loading...

The Judges, Account Exec., and MC: Bailey, Nikki V., Sandy, Karen, and Lacey from Townsquare Media Billings. Stellar ladies!!!

attachment-horse! cow jumps over the moon Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A personal favorite of mine. Cow jumping over the moon and a gorgeous horse showing off.

attachment-witchy dog Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A very well-behaved Nightmare Before Christmas doggie.

attachment-spider doggie Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Spider Dog and Matching Owner.

attachment-bulldog superman Credit: David Jernberg loading...

Super Bull-Dog struttin' his stuff!

attachment-CAROUSEL DOGGIE Credit: David Jernberg loading...

A Gorgeous Carousel Dog, and the costume was hand-made by the owner!

Thank you to everyone who came out to Shipton's Big R for this awesome costume contest. It was such a joy to hang out with all of you! Until next year, cheers!