Billings Pet-O-Ween Costume Contest Highlights – Look at the Creativity!
The 21st Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton's Big R was an absolute BLAST!
It was my first time being the MC for this event and I would love to do it again next year. Here's some photos of the cutest, most creative creatures we got to interact with. Take a peek at how wonderful these costumes are for both the animals and owners. There's so many wonderful costumes, wow!
A teddy bear who I want to cuddle.
A bunch of cool cats and kittens! Tiger King and Fam!
An Old-Lady Schnauzer, the glasses are too cute.
A packed house at Shipton's Big R on Gabel Road, what a fantastic turnout!
A very Batty Pup!
An ABSOLUTE- SHOWSTOPPER. This poodle won my heart. Plus we matched.
A fresh 9-week-old puppy learning the ropes of costumes.
A Dragon-Goat who was making the funniest screaming noises. This animal stole my heart.
A Plump Pug who was very hyper. So cute!
Another pug who loved the spotlight!
Lady Bug Spaniel Mix who was too sweet. I need one.
Tigger and I loving each other!
A Flower-Child. Super cool mix of breeds too.
A lazy bumble bee who was also very sweet.
Pet Photo Booth, so cute and creative!
Another personal favorite- the Dracula Pom. Look at his hair!!! Absolutely incredible.
Harrison the Crop-Duster and his plane made a sputtering noise. So good!!!
Ready for take-off!!!!! 10-4 Over and Out.
A 3-legged Dog with one eye. AHOY Matey!! She stole everyone's heart. Such a sweetheart.
The judges were bribed with Pirate's treasure... Uh oh!
A fairy doggie and her matching owner. We matched, and this dog was just too beautiful.
Robin, the best side-kick ever!
This family executed Jurassic Park, perfectly!!!! Kudos for the creativity!
I'm obsessed with the Poodle. Did someone say twins??? Yes, we did!
A very cute vampire family and their bats. Very precious.
A knight in shining armor and his trusty sidekick of a dragon! Kudos to this kid for wearing that heavy armor!
This ghost dog wouldn't keep its costume on, and it was cute.
Grim Reaper and Devil dog!
A mermaid and her very adorable puppy!
Tiger King and Fam! Well done ya'll!
BIG WINNERS of the Billings Pet-O-Ween Costume Contest BELOW!!! JURASSIC PARK, RAWR!
The wagon cage is absolutely STELLAR. Very well done!
Harrison the Crop-Duster won a ribbon! Awesome creativity.
Wednesday Adams and Couin Itt!! The hair had me laughing.
Jurassic Park showing their ribbon! Congrats!
Winner Winner chicken dinner!
The Judges, Account Exec., and MC: Bailey, Nikki V., Sandy, Karen, and Lacey from Townsquare Media Billings. Stellar ladies!!!
A personal favorite of mine. Cow jumping over the moon and a gorgeous horse showing off.
A very well-behaved Nightmare Before Christmas doggie.
Spider Dog and Matching Owner.
Super Bull-Dog struttin' his stuff!
A Gorgeous Carousel Dog, and the costume was hand-made by the owner!