Billings Pet-O-Ween Costume Contest Highlights – Look at the Creativity!

Credit: Nikki V + Canva

The 21st Annual Pet-O-Ween at Shipton's Big R was an absolute BLAST!

It was my first time being the MC for this event and I would love to do it again next year. Here's some photos of the cutest, most creative creatures we got to interact with. Take a peek at how wonderful these costumes are for both the animals and owners. There's so many wonderful costumes, wow!

Credit: David Jernberg
A teddy bear who I want to cuddle.

Credit: David Jernberg
A bunch of cool cats and kittens! Tiger King and Fam!

Credit: David Jernberg
An Old-Lady Schnauzer, the glasses are too cute.

Credit: David Jernberg
A packed house at Shipton's Big R on Gabel Road, what a fantastic turnout! 

Credit: David Jernberg
A very Batty Pup!

Credit: David Jernberg
An ABSOLUTE- SHOWSTOPPER. This poodle won my heart. Plus we matched. 

Credit: David Jernberg
A fresh 9-week-old puppy learning the ropes of costumes.

Credit: David Jernberg
A Dragon-Goat who was making the funniest screaming noises. This animal stole my heart.

Credit: David Jernberg
A Plump Pug who was very hyper. So cute!

Credit: David Jernberg
Another pug who loved the spotlight!

Credit: David Jernberg
Lady Bug Spaniel Mix who was too sweet. I need one.

Credit: David Jernberg
Tigger and I loving each other!

Credit: David Jernberg
A Flower-Child. Super cool mix of breeds too.

Credit: David Jernberg
A lazy bumble bee who was also very sweet.

Credit: David Jernberg
Pet Photo Booth, so cute and creative!

Credit: David Jernberg
Another personal favorite- the Dracula Pom. Look at his hair!!! Absolutely incredible.

Credit: David Jernberg
Harrison the Crop-Duster and his plane made a sputtering noise. So good!!!

Credit: David Jernberg
Ready for take-off!!!!! 10-4 Over and Out.

Credit: David Jernberg
A 3-legged Dog with one eye. AHOY Matey!! She stole everyone's heart. Such a sweetheart.

Credit: David Jernberg
The judges were bribed with Pirate's treasure... Uh oh!

Credit: David Jernberg
A fairy doggie and her matching owner. We matched, and this dog was just too beautiful.

Credit: David Jernberg
Robin, the best side-kick ever!

Credit: David Jernberg
This family executed Jurassic Park, perfectly!!!! Kudos for the creativity!

Credit: David Jernberg
I'm obsessed with the Poodle. Did someone say twins??? Yes, we did!

Credit: David Jernberg
A very cute vampire family and their bats. Very precious.

Credit: David Jernberg
A knight in shining armor and his trusty sidekick of a dragon! Kudos to this kid for wearing that heavy armor!

Credit: David Jernberg
Credit: David Jernberg
This ghost dog wouldn't keep its costume on, and it was cute.

Credit: David Jernberg
Grim Reaper and Devil dog!

Credit: David Jernberg
A mermaid and her very adorable puppy!

Credit: David Jernberg
Tiger King and Fam! Well done ya'll!

BIG WINNERS of the Billings Pet-O-Ween Costume Contest BELOW!!! JURASSIC PARK, RAWR! 

Credit: David Jernberg
The wagon cage is absolutely STELLAR. Very well done!

Credit: David Jernberg
Harrison the Crop-Duster won a ribbon! Awesome creativity.

Credit: David Jernberg
Wednesday Adams and Couin Itt!! The hair had me laughing.

Credit: David Jernberg
Jurassic Park showing their ribbon! Congrats!

Credit: David Jernberg
Winner Winner chicken dinner! 

Credit: David Jernberg
The Judges, Account Exec., and MC: Bailey, Nikki V., Sandy, Karen, and  Lacey from Townsquare Media Billings. Stellar ladies!!!

Credit: David Jernberg
A personal favorite of mine. Cow jumping over the moon and a gorgeous horse showing off.

Credit: David Jernberg
A very well-behaved Nightmare Before Christmas doggie. 

Credit: David Jernberg
Spider Dog and Matching Owner.  

Credit: David Jernberg
Super Bull-Dog struttin' his stuff!

Credit: David Jernberg
A Gorgeous Carousel Dog, and the costume was hand-made by the owner!

Thank you to everyone who came out to Shipton's Big R for this awesome costume contest. It was such a joy to hang out with all of you! Until next year, cheers!

