Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake

Credit Becky Stockton

The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist.

The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres on Sunday morning, an increase of about 4,000 acres from the previous day. The human-caused blaze started July 29 in grass and quickly expanded into thick timber west of Elmo and north of Montana 28."

Here's the report I got from one of our radio listeners, Becky Stockton, on Friday night:

Beautiful day on Flathead Lake at 3:30 today. Then, we were in Whitefish for the vintage market. Left at 7:30 & saw smoke from the highway. Ate at Harbor Grille & the smoke poured in. The lights flicked twice & then the power went out  for all of Lakeside. We then drove through it. Hwy 28 is completely closed.

ABC-Fox Montana reports that Highway 28 is now back open, but there are some closures still in place. Click here for their latest report at MontanaRightNow.com.

There is going to be public meeting Monday, August 1 at 7:00 P.M. at the Elmo Pow Wow Grounds for people who are looking to get more information on the fire.

KPAX-TV has a report on the initial attack.

Here's some more photos and videos of the fire shared with us by Becky Stockton:

Credit Becky Stockton
Credit Becky Stockton
Credit Becky Stockton
Credit Becky Stockton
Credit: Becky Stockton
