Police Shoot and Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room
Tonight, Billings Police responded at 5:11 PM to Billings Clinic ER after reports of a suspect with a gun.
Upon arrival, the suspect shot at Billings Police, which fired back and struck the suspect.
They were taken into custody. No injuries to police or hospital staff occurred, and Billings Clinic is now secured.
As more information is available, this story will be updated.
