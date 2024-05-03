Foodie Friday: Peanut Butter & Banana Pupcakes

We are switching it up this Friday. Normally, I post a recipe for humans...and while this recipe is edible, it might not be delicious. A cake without sugar? I don't know how appetizing that sounds.

As unappealing as it might sound to me, it turns out, dogs give this recipe a solid five stars...or bones, I'm not sure.

My youngest pup had a birthday a couple of weeks ago, so I made my tried and true pupcake recipe. It's easy, it's quick, it's a hit! I've added a downloadable pdf to the bottom of this post.

Peanut Butter & Banana Pupcakes

Cake Ingredients

1 mashed banana

1egg

1/4 c peanut butter

2 tbsp water

1/2 c flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

Frosting Ingredients

1/2 block cream cheese

1/2 c. peanut butter

1/2 mashed banana

greek yogurt for consistency

Directions

Preheat oven to 350º Mix all cake ingredients. Layer muffin pan and spoon mixture into pan. Bake for 15-20 minutes. While the cakes are baking, mix all ingredients for the frosting. Add Greek yogurt as necessary to make the frosting more smooth. Spoon frosting into a piping bag (or plastic storage bag), take the cakes out of the oven, and allow them to cool. Pipe frosting on top of the cupcakes, garnish with dog treats and serve (to the dogs, not your guests.)

Tips & Tricks

Add water to any empty spots in your muffin pan. Store in refrigerator.

I uploaded a video of the process on my socials, see below.