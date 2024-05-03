Foodie Friday: Peanut Butter & Banana Pupcakes
We are switching it up this Friday. Normally, I post a recipe for humans...and while this recipe is edible, it might not be delicious. A cake without sugar? I don't know how appetizing that sounds.
As unappealing as it might sound to me, it turns out, dogs give this recipe a solid five stars...or bones, I'm not sure.
My youngest pup had a birthday a couple of weeks ago, so I made my tried and true pupcake recipe. It's easy, it's quick, it's a hit! I've added a downloadable pdf to the bottom of this post.
Peanut Butter & Banana Pupcakes
Cake Ingredients
- 1 mashed banana
- 1egg
- 1/4 c peanut butter
- 2 tbsp water
- 1/2 c flour
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
Frosting Ingredients
- 1/2 block cream cheese
- 1/2 c. peanut butter
- 1/2 mashed banana
- greek yogurt for consistency
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350º
- Mix all cake ingredients.
- Layer muffin pan and spoon mixture into pan.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes.
- While the cakes are baking, mix all ingredients for the frosting. Add Greek yogurt as necessary to make the frosting more smooth.
- Spoon frosting into a piping bag (or plastic storage bag), take the cakes out of the oven, and allow them to cool.
- Pipe frosting on top of the cupcakes, garnish with dog treats and serve (to the dogs, not your guests.)
Tips & Tricks
Add water to any empty spots in your muffin pan. Store in refrigerator.
I uploaded a video of the process on my socials, see below.
