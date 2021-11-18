Reach for Montana Made Spirits for Your Brawl of the Wild Party

Anticipation is high across Montana for the Brawl of the Wild this weekend. Also known as Cat Griz. Yes, I know some Griz fans insist on calling it "Griz Cat", which just sounds... weird.

Team loyalty aside, it should be an awesome game Saturday afternoon at Washington Grizzly Stadium. Both teams are fairly evenly ranked and both are chomping for a victory. If you're celebrating the game this weekend (responsibly, of course) why not support local and grab some Montana-made spirits?

Look for the end-cap display at your favorite liquor store.

Most liquor stores in Montana have a small section dedicated to Montana-made liquor. I took the photos in this article at Bottles and Shots in Billings, but there's likely a similar display at any full-service liquor store in Montana. This store had at least 20 different Montana-made options to browse.

How 'bout some Montana moonshine?

Moonshine is a Prohibition term used to describe a generally neutral spirit, usually made from corn. It was made under the moon, in the dark of night to hide from Johnny Law. Moonshine has enjoyed a novelty resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to reality TV moonshiner shows.

Gin, vodka, whiskey... pick your flavor.

There are dozens of small-batch distilleries scattered around the Treasure State and they're producing some truly fantastic spirits. I'm not usually a huge whiskey guy, but I recently purchased a bottle of Montana bourbon/whiskey (from Willie's) and it was excellent.

Local booze is a great conversation starter.

Sure, you could offer your tailgaters a run-of-the-mill spirit like Jack, Crown, or Tito's, but why not give them something to talk about when you pour them a drink featuring a local liquor? Big-brand booze is mass-produced and most people perceive brands as "good" based on big-budget marketing. Try a handcrafted Montana whiskey, gin, or vodka and you'll likely notice they're better tasting than most of the other famous brands on the shelf.

Kick off game day with a special coffee.

I spotted the coffee liqueur from Willie's Distillery on the shelf today and now I'm kicking myself for not grabbing a bottle. It's great for spiking a hot drink on a cold Montana morning. I also noticed a good selection of Montana-made spirits that incorporate huckleberries, so if you're into hucks, check them out. The price difference for Montana spirits is negligible and you'll be supporting people who live, work, and play in Big Sky Country when you buy a bottle. Go Cats!