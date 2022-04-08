I love a great conspiracy theory from time to time, but this one about the whole national park system is wild.

NPS / Jacob W. Frank NPS / Jacob W. Frank loading...

Yellowstone is not only the oldest national park in America, but it's famous internationally. Yellowstone and the other national parks are a part of the government's plan to preserve America's most pristine natural attractions. There are 63 national parks in the United States, but what if the national parks are hiding something?

That's where my favorite conspiracy about the parks comes into play. Apparently, some people believe that the national parks system is not a government plan to preserve land, but one to contain feral people or creatures. I am not joking. Some people theorize that's why people randomly disappear in the parks.

What people think is that there is an intricate cave system in many of the national parks, including Yellowstone National Park, and that's why these creatures haven't been seen by the general public. The majority of disappearances are from folks who go off-trail and travel in the backcountry where these things live.

This conspiracy has risen in popularity, especially since American Horror Stories (a spin-off of the immensely popular American Horror Story) did a whole episode about this conspiracy. The episode is about a kid disappearing in a national park and the parents learning of what lurks in the woods.

Do I personally believe this conspiracy? Not at all. Do I think it's good fun and a great campfire story to tell kids? Absolutely. If you have Hulu, you can watch the episode from American Horror Stories, titled Feral, right now.

Just in case—be careful if you go off-trail or in the backcountry of the national parks.

