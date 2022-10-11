Red Lodge Man Honored by Montana Guard for Flood Relief Support

Shortly after the historic flooding hit Southcentral and Southwestern Montana this summer, I attended a press conference with numerous state, local and federal officials in Red Lodge.

While there, I caught up with Lt. Colonel Noah Genger who was travelling with Major General Pete Hronek, the Adjutant General in charge of the Montana National Guard.

Lt. Colonel Genger, who later joined us LIVE on our statewide radio show, was telling me about the incredible efforts of his soldiers in the 189th Aviation Battalion. He also was telling me how helpful a local Red Lodge citizen had been to their efforts. (Click here for that full audio and more photos)

I'm now pleased to report that that Red Lodge man has now been recognized for his efforts in support of flood rescue and relief efforts. Below is a copy of the Meritorious Public Service Medal that was presented to Mr. Bo Ewald by the Montana National Guard and General Hronek.

Public affairs representatives with the Montana National Guard added this:

During the flood rescue and recovery operations that occurred in June of this year, Mr. Ewald allowed the Montana Army National Guard to use his hanger facility at the Red Lodge airport and provided a variety of logistical support to the aircrews conducting rescue operations.

The Adjutant General presented the Meritorious Public Service Medal award to Mr. Bo Ewald at the Red Lodge Airport this past Thursday morning.

Here is a copy of that award:

attachment-20221006_095457 loading...