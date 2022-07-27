Report: Communist Chinese Buying Land Near Nukes in Montana

The Communist Chinese government is buying land near our nuclear missile sites in Montana? What?

It's crazy that I didn't hear about this story from one of the mainstream media news sites here in Montana. Instead, you know how I found out about this story? Instagram. Yeah, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw this post from Sean Hannity:

That's right, investigative reporter Sara Carter says China's land purchases near missile sites in Montana is very alarming to US officials.

Sara Carter on Sean Hannity's show: The biggest one, Sean, the one that everybody is talking about right now is Huawei. Huawei purchased a significant amount of land in Montana. It was near our nuclear arsenal. And right now the federal government is actually conducting an investigation to see whether those Huawei cell towers were intercepting and could block our communications within our nuclear silos and systems. This is very concerning. I spoke with US intelligence as well as foreign intelligence officials about this, and they say they've been sounding the alarms for quite some time and they're very concerned that it already might be too late.

Here's a full report at FoxNews.com with more video as well. As Fox reported:

Investigative reporter Sara Carter told Fox News on Monday that the USDA estimated the CCP government owned about 192,000 acres of U.S. land in 2019, which she added has been augmented since March 2021 with a collective $6.1 billion in land.

We've already heard reports that Bill Gates has been buying farmland all across the US. That's great- the guy who wants us to eat fake meat is buying farmland. And now the Chinese are buying land near nuke sites in Montana?