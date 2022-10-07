How Can I Research Candidates in Montana Ahead of Election Day?

With Election Day only about a month away, it's important for everyone to go out and vote either in person or by absentee ballot. But some folks, me included, have absolutely no idea who the candidates are, and the values and beliefs they represent. For the longest time growing up, I didn't even know the difference between a Democrat and a Republican. But, there are some excellent resources for those wanting to research Montana's candidates before heading to the voting booth on November 8.

Montana Will Again Have a Second Congressional Seat

Photo courtesy of Matt Rosendale Photo courtesy of Matt Rosendale loading...

For the first time since 1993, Montana will have a second seat in the United States House of Representatives. This is huge for Montana, as a second seat means more representation of our voices in the House. The incumbent seat from our former at-large district is Matt Rosendale. He's currently running for re-election as a member of the second district against Democrat Penny Ronning. The first district has Republican Ryan Zinke, formerly Secretary of the Interior under President Donald Trump, running against Democrat Monica Tranel.

On top of the huge second congressional election, Montana has a number of elections at the local level. Each district and area has a multitude of candidates, so make sure to look up your local elections to make sure you know who's on your specific ballot and which party they represent.

What's the Best Way to Research My Candidates?

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Holds Event Celebrating Restoration Of Lockkeeper's House On The National Mall Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images loading...

All candidates platforms, views, and parties are public knowledge for the sake of those voting. It's important to remember that when you research them you understand your own views and opinions as well; otherwise you might vote for someone that you don't agree with. For candidate information, Montana Free Press is the absolute best way to do research on the candidates and their views. Make sure to research your local candidates as well as the statewide candidates as well; Montana Free Press has them all.

Please get out and vote this Election Day. It's extremely important to voice your opinion. If you can't get out and vote in person on November 8, make sure you get registered for absentee ballots so you can get your vote in.

