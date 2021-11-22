Don’t Want to Cook? Six Places Open on Thanksgiving in Billings

Not everyone will be cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Perhaps it's just the two of you and it doesn't make sense to cook a giant bird. Or maybe you don't feel like spending all day ruining your kitchen and making a huge mess when your guests roll into town. While most restaurants are closed on Thanksgiving (including every pizza place and Chinese restaurant I called), you do have a handful of options in Billings to let someone else do the cooking.

Avoid a gas station hot dog, and try one of these places instead.

Perkins

Good old Perkins is open from 6 am until 2 pm on Thanksgiving day at both Billings locations. Don't forget to order a slice of their famous pies. Or maybe grab an entire pie to go?

TEN at the Northern

One of the fanciest places on our "Restaurants Open in Billings on Thanksgiving" list is TEN at the Northern Hotel. They're offering a delectable Thanksgiving brunch from noon to 6 pm. A kid's menu is also available. The reservation desk said spots are filling quickly, so don't delay if you want a table.

Cracker Barrel

A favorite for senior-aged diners (my mother-in-law LOVES Cracker Barrel), Billings Cracker Barrel is open on Thanksgiving Day. You can knock out some stocking stuffer shopping at their old-timey gift shop after your meal.

Montana Sky

The Montana Sky Restaurant is on the 20th floor of the DoubleTree Hotel downtown and will be open for breakfast and dinner on Thanksgiving. Not to be confused with the Petroleum Club that closed earlier this year.

The Montana Club

The Montana Club is a great Thanksgiving Day option for those who don't want to cook or don't have obligations elsewhere. They're offering a special Thanksgiving Dinner, but guests may also order from their everyday menu (it's humungous).

Western Empire Emporium.

The Western Empire Emporium is open on Thanksgiving with a big breakfast buffet from 10 am to 6 pm.

Are we missing any places on this list? If you know of other Billings restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, let us know in the comments.