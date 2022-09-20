Do you have a ton of perishable food just sitting around not being eaten? What about clothes or household items collecting dust? Instead of keeping them in your pantry or closet, how about letting someone less fortunate use the things you aren't using? If any of that interests you, you need to stop by Rimrock Mall. Right now, they're giving back to the community in a big way.

The Season of Serving Has Begun

Rimrock Mall is ready to help battle hunger and the less fortunate all over Yellowstone County. The campaign, dubbed the Season of Serving, started yesterday (09/19) and is set to continue until October 8th. Drop-off sites are located in shops all over the mall for anyone to donate. But, what can you donate?

Credit: Rimrock Mall / Family Service Credit: Rimrock Mall / Family Service loading...

Those wishing to help the cause can donate non-perishable food items, clothing, and household items to help drive the Season of Serving. The items will benefit Billings Family Service, which provides assistance to those in poverty and aims to prevent homelessness and hunger in our community. Such an amazing cause is one that deserves as much assistance as it can receive.

What is the definition of a household item?

In this case, we probably are going to not recommend donating massive appliances; I don't think the receptacles at Rimrock Mall can fit one. However, donating silverware, plates, bowls, cups, pillows, blankets, and sheets are all okay. Of course, if you have any questions regarding what you can and can't donate, feel free to contact Rimrock Mall.

Get our free mobile app

More details about the Season of Serving can be found at Rimrock Mall's website, or by calling 406-656-3398. You can also learn more about Billings Family Service at their website here. The event ends October 8th. Give what you can, and help out this wonderful community.

Did You Know? 5 Billings Locations Then vs. Now Perhaps you remember these locations from way back when, or maybe you just want to know what it looked like before. Come with us down memory lane, as we take a look at five Billings locations that looked much different years ago.