An investigation into a motorcycle crash has a road closed just off of King Avenue East in Billings tonight (Thursday).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded to a serious injury crash at the intersection of Sugar Avenue and Garden Avenue at 8:16 pm on Thursday night (8/11).

Billings Police say it was a single motorcycle crash and the individual was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The BPD Crash Investigation Team is on the scene of the motorcycle crash and has Sugar Avenue closed at Garden Avenue until further notice.

This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information becomes available.

