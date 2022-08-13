Rollover on 6th St W and Broadwater Causes Minor Injuries

Today at approximately 5:40 PM, Billings Police were called to a rollover accident at 6th Street West and Broadwater Avenue in Billings.

According to Billings PD, minor injuries were sustained from the accident, with AMR, Billings Fire Department, and Billings Police Department on scene.

The Roadway will be closed for the next 30 or so minutes to allow for cleanup, please avoid the area. If any updates are provided by Billings PD, this post will be updated.