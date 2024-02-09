Rosendale Will Run for Senate, and Montanans React

It's official. Montana's Representative in the U.S. House, Matt Rosendale, has thrown his name in the hat for the U.S. Senate.

So instead of a long, general election campaign against Democrat Senator Jon Tester, Republican favorite Tim Sheehy will have to actively primary against Rosendale, as well as Brad Johnson.

In a post on the social media X, Rosendale added to his announcement, "We’ve made great accomplishments in the House, only to see them die at the hands of Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer in the Senate. Montanans want a Senator that fights for WE,THE PEOPLE, not the D.C. Cartel!"

The responses came almost immediately.

Tim Sheehy put Rosendale's action in perspective on X. "Matt, this is your 8th political run in the last 14 years and you still can't say Montana right. It's going to be a long 4 months…."

A caller to morning talk radio lamented, paraphrasing, "Matt just jeopardized his House seat to run for the Senate. He's is a great fighter there. He could lose to Tester, and a Democrat could take his seat in the House."

On the app, messages piled on:

"I believe Matt Rosendale has just made himself the Nikki Haley of Montana." (Frank, Laurel)

"Radical Rosendale just shot himself in the foot. Welcome to the private sector, Matt" (Public, Bozeman)

Do you agree with Rep. Rosendale's decision? Let us know. Show some Love.

So buckle up, Montana Republicans.

You have a primary election to weather through. After that comes the real challenge: an incumbent Democrat Senator with a full war chest. Get ready for the slew of attack ads.

