Safer Highways? Montana Highway Patrol Welcomes New Troopers

Today, at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena, The Montana Highway Patrol welcomed 10 new troopers to the force.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin were in attendance to welcome the cadets, prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office.

There were 344 applicants for the positions, with these troopers being selected after an extreme training course across the past 23 weeks. Five of the incoming troopers are from Montana, with the others coming from multiple other states. All of the 10 troopers have worked in a variety of different careers before landing at the Montana Highway Patrol.

I’m confident that Montana’s newest troopers will do an incredible job on the front lines protecting Montanans from dangerous criminals and keeping our communities safe.

... Montana AG Knudsen said.

It is my honor to welcome these new troopers to the Montana Highway Patrol. Their dedication and hard work has not gone unrecognized. They will serve the citizens of our state with service, integrity and respect.

Said Colonel Lavin.

The Montana Highway Patrol is still recruiting for more troopers, through October 3rd. If you think you'd make a great HP Trooper, click the button below to learn more.

From left to right in the featured photo:

Sgt. Zachary J Freeman, Dietrich D. Lind, Logan W. Bartholomew, Trevor D. Ward, David M. Thomas, Jessica N. Lyles, Jordan D. Barfuss, Bogomil S. Mihaylov, Justin J. Hanson, Nathaniel C. Ashbey, Joshua M. Glover, and Trooper Lath S. Keith.

