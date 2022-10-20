Safer School Zones on Lake Elmo Drive- Coming Soon

The City of Billings Public Works Department is working on projects to help make Lake Elmo Drive, parallel to Bench Elementary School, much safer.

It’s been a huge concern for parents and students since the investigation started in May of this year.

We thank the citizens who took the time to reach out and share their concerns. Since the Public Works department was first contacted, staff has been observing and evaluating traffic and pedestrian safety along Lake Elmo Drive. Over the past several months, our team followed a thorough process to find the most effective solutions to these issues,” said Debi Meling, Public Works director.

One project is a 25-mile-per-hour school speed zone with flashing signs at Lake Elmo Drive and Milton Road. Public works is also asking School District 2 to add a crossing guard to help guide traffic on the busy street.

These projects are high-priority to the city and parents will be excited once it’s finished by next summer. They’re starting signage and painting as weather permits.

Residents who live along Lake Elmo Drive are being asked to use on-street parking.

"Using the parking lane will have the single biggest impact on speeds. If people use the on-street parking, it creates a physical barrier between the sidewalk and the driving lanes and it lowers speeds due to drivers feeling constricted. One or two cars won’t have the impact, it needs to be extensive,” Meling explained.

Just a little bit more time until this project is complete. Hang in there friends!

In the meantime: slow down, always look twice, and remain calm- no road raging.