Shooting at Motel 6 in Billings
What happened?
Officers responded to a shooting at Motel 6, 5353 Midland Rd, in Billings. The shooting involved a 25-year-old male, who was found with a gunshot wound to his hip.
Suspects?
According to Billings Police Department on Twitter, the suspect is a 39-year-old female, who was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody without issues.
Life-threatening?
Billings Police Department, on Twitter, has claimed this shooting did not cause life-threatening issues to the victim.
