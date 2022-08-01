Shooting at Motel 6 in Billings

What happened?

Officers responded to a shooting at Motel 6, 5353 Midland Rd, in Billings. The shooting involved a 25-year-old male, who was found with a gunshot wound to his hip.

Get our free mobile app

Suspects?

According to Billings Police Department on Twitter, the suspect is a 39-year-old female, who was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody without issues.

Life-threatening?

Billings Police Department, on Twitter, has claimed this shooting did not cause life-threatening issues to the victim.