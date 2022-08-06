One person was sent to a Billings hospital late Friday (8/5) after a shooting near the Shrine Auditorium.

According to a report posted on social media, Billings Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Broadwater Avenue around 9:30 pm last night (Friday) for a "shooting with injury."

In the post on Twitter, Billings PD Sgt. Mansur said the incident began when the victim was confronted by "numerous suspects" before one of the suspects fired a handgun "striking the victim."

According to the report, the suspects fled from the scene after the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

Billings Police Sgt. Mansur said the victim was transported to the hospital for "non-life threatening injures."

This story continues to develop and will be updated as the Billings Police Department releases more information.

