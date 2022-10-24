These Are Your Six Favorite Greasy Spoon Joints in Billings!

In my mind, there's something innately comforting about sitting down and eating a large, greasy meal. I support these local joints as much as possible because they always treat me well and feed me excellent food. So, in preparation for Greasy Food Day tomorrow (10/25), we asked you on social media what your absolute favorite local spots here in the Magic City where you can get that satisfying greasy meal. Here are your favorites.

King's Hat

One of my absolute favorite places to eat as well, King's Hat offers some unique food that is only found right here in Billings. Give their Hot-N-Tot and Flying Burger a try, you won't regret it.

Sandee's

Sandee's has two locations in our area, one on the South Side and one in Lockwood. Both locations have excellent burgers and some of the best jalapeno poppers I've ever eaten. Seriously, so delicious. Sandee's gets a lot of love from the residents of the Magic City.

Taco Treat

I've heard many of you in the comments absolutely rave about Taco Treat. I've personally never eaten there, but perhaps I should give it a try. They are a Montana staple though, with restaurants all over the Treasure State.

Grandstand

When I think of good wings in Billings, not very many places stand out. But, the Grandstand does (Do you get it?). My absolute favorite ones are the garlic parmesan wings, but they have more options for wings as well as a full menu you can find here.

Sam's Place Casino

Another place that got more love than some of the other restaurants that were suggested, Sam's Place also offers a full menu. However, I can't seem to find a menu online. I suppose you'll just have to go and experience their food first hand.

Tippy Cow Cafe

The Tippy Cow Cafe in the Heights won't leave you hungry, I can promise you that. That's because you'll definitely need a to-go box when you're done. You'll have to get there earlier in the day though, they don't stay open for dinner. But, a nice heaping breakfast is just what you need to start your day.

Which one of these is your favorite? Do you have a different place we should have mentioned? Let us know on Facebook.

