Some of The Best Hole in the Wall Restaurants in Eastern Montana

Being a lifelong Montanan, I have seen my fair share of the state. I've also got so much more to explore! However, I wanted to share my favorite hole-in-the-wall spots across Eastern Montana.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Hole In The Wall - Miles City

Ok, yes. Picking a restaurant literally named Hole In The Wall may not be a shocker, but this hometown favorite (attached to another choice, 600 Cafe) has to be on the list. When I lived in MC, going for lunch and getting their massive salad bar was my favorite.

Get our free mobile app

Cabin Creek Cafe - Baker (Now Closed)

I had to include the Cabin Creek Cafe over in Baker, even though they have retired and shuttered their doors this year, simply because you won't find a better place in the state for a quick and delicious homemade meal. Living in Baker for 3 years, I made a point of going to the Cafe a couple of times a month, and never left hungry or disappointed.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Speedway Cafe - Forsyth

If you haven't eaten at the Speedway at 3 am after a late night of partying in Forsyth, you haven't lived in Eastern Montana. One person working, doing everything, and the absolute BEST hangover-curing food around.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

Frosty's - Glendive

Beloved by the red devil community, Frosty's has everything you think of in the American Dream. Burgers, Potato Salad, Fries, and Shakes. Y.U.M. While you enjoy the shake, you can walk around and see the original drive-in.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The Depot - Sidney

Sure, the Depot MIGHT be more than a hole in the wall. But having Sidney residents say "the best food in Sidney" earns them a spot on this list. The usual complement of chicken, fish, burgers, and beer. One thing is the Fleischkuekle. Deep-fried dumplings with seasoned ground beef.

What are your favorite joints? Let us know in the app!

10 of the Best Montana-Inspired Tattoos We Could Find Submitted by you on social media, these Montana tattoos really stand out! Check them out!