I Like the Song “Victoria’s Secret”

I'm going to show my age, but my favorite time period of pop music is the 80s. Early Michael Jackson and Madonna, Huey Lewis and the News, Phil Collins, Bob Seger, "Walking on Sunshine" and Pat Benetar's "Invincible". There were social conscience songs like Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer, and Bruce Hornsby's "The Way It Is."

I have not ventured much beyond the last millennium, so I thought I should at least try to listen to today's hit music. While some of it was hardly worth a "meh," one song leaped out as an "about time."

"Victoria's Secret" by Jax is a 3-minute exposure of the harm to girls and women from the American fantasy marketed by the underwear and lingerie company, along with others.

The Lyrics are quick slices:

"I stopped eating, what a bummer / Can't have carbs and a hot girl summer." Reminds me of the line from "Rock Star" by Nickleback: "We'll all stay skinny 'cause we just won't eat."

"She's an old man who lives in Ohio / Making money off of girls like me." Is this third line of the chorus accurate? Somewhat; I did a little research. Victoria's Secret began in 1977, after Roy Raymond couldn't find anything a little risqué for his wife in a department store. He opened the first store in California, but Raymond was from Connecticut. Where did Ohio fit in? In 1982, Raymond sold his stores and catalog to businessman Les Wexner, born 1937 in Dayton; he is still alive at 86.

Wexner expanded V.S. along with Abercrombie and Fitch, Bath & Body Works and Express into a business empire. And isn't A&F a racy clothing company too? Sorry, Ladies, the chorus line of the song is accurate: "Victoria was made up by a dude."

The song really puts eating disorders in your face:

"I wish somebody would've told me that thighs of thunder / Meant normal human thighs"

"And fight the cellulite / With hunger games like every night"

The song delivers the message better than any long essay I could spend hours on. I hope every girl tuned in to the modern pop station hears this song by Jax, then treats herself to a dish of ice cream. Jax did us all a solid.

The best bit of lyric is right at the end. "She was never made for me and you."

