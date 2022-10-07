Spooky Fall Fun Going Down this Month in Billings

So many events to Choose from here in Billings, so take your pickens.

Whiskey Witches and Wizards at Moss Mansion.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

October 8 (This weekend) This event is 21+. You get to tour the Moss Mansion dressed as you favorite Witch, Wizard or Warlock and enjoy tasty fall cocktails. You have to beware of the Witch Hunters throughout the Mansion and you must avoid them at all costs, or they will trap you forever. At the end of your tour there’s a fun costume contest for Best Witch Hat, and Best Costume. Go get your drink on with your witches! They also have non-alcoholic beverages.

Scarity Haunted House- Apocalypse

Credit: Scarity Credit: Scarity loading...

You will be guided through this terrifying attraction as you try to avoid zombies and a virus here to eat you alive! This haunted attraction could be very scary for young children. 12 and under need a parent to go through the haunt. And remember, don’t punch the actors.

Pumpkin Patches! There's several to choose from in Billings and surrounding areas.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

It's time to carve some ghouls into our gourds! A brief history of Jack-o-lanterns. Back in the colonial days villages of people would carve scary faces into pumpkins to ward off evil spirits. OoOoOoo Spooky! Get to carvin'!

Haunted Bridger Ghost Experience

Credit: Haunted Bridger Ghost Experience Credit: Haunted Bridger Ghost Experience loading...

“Enjoy terrifying history and eerie personal encounters as the Spirits talk with Psychic Danielle Egnew--get ready for your ghostly grab!” This place has never been investigated for ghostly spirits, but it will this weekend. Join psychic Danielle for some definite spooky fun.

Purgatory Halloween Concert Event- The Upside Down

Credit: Purgatory Credit: Purgatory loading...

October 29. This event brings 2,500 people and they have added new lighting, a new location, and don’t forget your dance shoes because you will be cutting a rug on the dance floor with your homies! Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume, and get ready to partayyyy!

Downtown Trick or Treating October 28

Credit: Downtown Billings Credit: Downtown Billings loading...

Candy, Candyyy, and MORE Candy! Show up in costume, and show out! Many businesses have candy to give to kids, just don’t forget your candy bucket! (I used a pillow case as a kid.)