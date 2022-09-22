Why Stay in a Hotel? Stay in This Foresty Montana Airbnb Instead

When I think of camping in Montana, the first thing I think of is camping in the woods. It's so serene and beautiful; if you can find a camping spot next to the water, it's even better in my eyes. Tourists may even be interested in camping, but if you're not interested in actually camping in a tent, why not just rent the tree? That's right, there's a treehouse in Montana where you can stay for a minimum of three nights.

I wonder how they got a bathroom up the tree.

Located in Colombia Falls, this Airbnb is built right into a cluster of trees and features a master loft bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. This luxury treehouse is the definition of privacy and peace. However, there are amenities that would benefit the entire family, including in the winter.

According to the Airbnb page, it's also not the only treehouse on the property; a second treehouse that features two bedrooms and two bathrooms is located about 100 feet from the main house. Each treehouse also features a kitchen and full bathrooms with a shower and sink.

These look wonderful! How much do they cost to stay?

The main treehouse costs $599 per night, while the Raven's Nest Treehouse 100 feet away costs $549 per night. Keep in mind, you can't stay a single or double night at either one, so be prepared to stay for at least 3 nights. But, it could be absolutely worth it for such a beautiful setting.

These treehouses are operated by the Montana Treehouse Retreat in Colombia Falls, Montana. You can get access to driving directions by following this link. Airbnb reservations can be made at the links above. If you go, please send us photos. I'd love to see them.

