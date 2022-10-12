Sweet and Shy With a Face You&#8217;ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose

Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose

Credit: Josh Rath, TSM / Canva

Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!

About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has been around the Billings Community since 2007, and became the official city companion for sheltering animals in 2009. Since the creation of YVAS, they have become the largest animal shelter in Montana, with over 5,000 animals coming through their doors each year.

Right now, YVAS is more than just a shelter. They work toward reuniting lost pets with their owners, provide adoption services, offer foster care for pets, and go out of their way to volunteer in the community.

