This Montana Truck Stop Has the Coolest Gift Shop I’ve Ever Seen

In a faraway land, 16 miles from the border to Idaho lies a blacksmith specializing in weapons for any noble knight. Well, kind of. In reality, it's just a humble truck stop with the largest and most diverse gift shop in the Treasure State, as well as a restaurant and hotel. Part of that diversity in the gift shop is credited to an awesome selection of beautiful steel you'd find at a renaissance fair.

This I-90 Truck Stop Is a Beauty

This is the 50,000 Silver Dollar Inn in the small community of Haugan, 90 miles West of Missoula, and 16 miles East of the Idaho border. A place like this has a lot of charm and is one of the best tourist locations in Montana, containing a restaurant, bar, and the most awesome gift shop ever.

Among the many items they offer at their 5,000-square-foot gift shop, they also include a variety of weapons, including spiked bats, axes, and swords. Also, you can see quite a number of uniquely designed knives and hand-held small blades on the table and in the display case.

Why sell weapons like this in a truck stop in a small Montana community?

I'm not entirely sure, but the 50,000 Silver Dollar says that the gift shop is home to many, "diverse, eclectic, and affordable imports," so it has to be one of those eclectic options. Either way, it's still awesome for someone who is a fan of fantasy novels, renaissance fairs, Japanese culture, and blacksmithing to see a selection like this in Montana at all.

Even if unique weaponry isn't your thing, it's still worth it to check out the gift shop and restaurant at the 50,000 Silver Dollar Inn if you're on your way to Idaho. Just make sure you're willing to spend at least some money, considering how big their shop is. There's bound to be something that catches your eye.

