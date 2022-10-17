Get a Good Quality Education at the Six Best Colleges in Montana

College can be a rewarding experience for those who want to study for a career. However, there are some colleges that just aren't as good as others. There are 16 public universities and 5 private colleges in Montana, so there are plenty of options. Where should you go for your education? Well, WalletHub is at it again, and they've found the 6 best colleges you can attend in Montana. Their new study ranked these colleges based on 7 factors; admission rate, net cost, student-faculty ratio, on-campus crime, gender and racial diversity, graduation rate, and post-attendance median salary.

6. University of Providence - Great Falls

This Roman Catholic university in Great Falls is celebrating its 90th anniversary this academic year. It's super exciting, and ranking in the top 6 in Montana for best college is pretty awesome as well.

5. Rocky Mountain College - Billings

Another private college, RMC is the oldest college in the state of Montana, being founded in 1878. Its reputation precedes itself, and it continues to be successful in both academics and sports enrollment.

4. University of Montana - Missoula

My personal favorite on this list, just because of personal bias toward Montana sports teams, the University of Montana also has a very active student body and excellent programs. It also places number 4 on WalletHub's list. Well done, Griz.

3. Montana State University - Bozeman

I always tell people that if they want to be an engineer, Montana State is one university to check out. WalletHub found that MSU had the best admission rate and the lowest amount of on-campus crime out of all the schools on this list as well. Give their website a look.

2. Montana Technological University - Butte

Montana Tech has a lot of opportunities as a leading STEM university. But that's not the only thing they lead in, as Montana Tech also has the best net cost to attend out of any other college in Montana. How about that?

1. Carroll College - Helena

The best college in Montana according to WalletHub is Carroll College in Helena. This private Catholic university has the second best faculty-to-student ratio, as well as the best graduation rate and best post-graduation median salary. If you want to go to a college with small classrooms and good quality education, check out Carroll.

Is your alma mater on this list? Do you think WalletHub should have mentioned different colleges than these? Let us know on Facebook.

