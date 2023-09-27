Jeepers Creepers! Colossal Skeleton Goes Viral Cruisin’ the Streets (VIDEO)

Do you know how to tell it's officially fall? When you see a gigantic skeleton bustin' out of a parking lot in a Jeep.

It's safe to say that fall is here and the spooky season is upon us. We know that because a giant skeleton decoration was just seen sitting in a Jeep pulling out of a Wegmans parking lot. And when we say giant, we mean GIANT.

The skeletal sensation was seated in the back of the four-door vehicle. The top was off of the Jeep so that the upper half of the giant had plenty of head and arm space. The back doors were removed so that there was plenty of leg room for the skeleton's lower half to hug the outside of the vehicle. Oh, and the Jeep's side step bars made for perfect foot rests. Make no bones about it, this was the perfect ride for this creepy Halloween creation. See for yourself.

We know what you're thinking. First off, this is awesome. Second, how do you get one. Well, good news! They actually aren't hard to find.

Where to Buy a Giant Skeleton Decoration?

You can pick up your larger-than-life sized skeleton decoration at a number of places. If you have a vehicle (like a Jeep) that can fit this thing, you can grab one from your local hardware store.

Home Depot is selling a 12 ft. Giant Sized Skeleton with LifeEyes LCD Eyes for $299.

If you don't have a vehicle to pick one of these bad boys up in, you can go the delivery route. Amazon has a similar item, but it can cost you upwards of $1,000. Yikes!

Either way, it's sure to grab some attention and take your freaky festivities to the next level. Here's what some commenters had to say:

"The hands say he’s questioning your driving and I love it"

"Love it! Those are my kind of people!"

"this is PURE BEAUTY! I pray for ultimate blessings for that individual and I will fight anyone who blocks that"

"This would be amazing at a trunk or treat. He needs a glass of wine after leaving Wegmans"

