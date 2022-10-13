Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings

From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building.

At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.

As we learn more, this article will be updated.

