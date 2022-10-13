Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings

Too Much Yum! Car Hits Red Robin off of Grand in Billings

Credit: Bill Shoemaker, TSM / Canva

From our on the street reporters, we've received images of a car that appears to have hopped the curb at Red Robin, 1595 Grand Ave, nearly hitting the building.

Credit: Bill Shoemaker, TSM
At this time, no statement has been released by Billings Police Department on the incident, and no further information has been released.

Credit: Bill Shoemaker, TSM
Credit: Bill Shoemaker, TSM
As we learn more, this article will be updated.

