These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.

10. Sentinel High School - Missoula, MT

Sentinel starts the list off with a teacher-to-student ratio that's more student-focused than the national average. Student reviews mark it as mostly very good, and 75% of the students there feel safe. A good start, Sentinel, well done.

9. Plains High School - Plains, MT

This small-town school gets the number 9 spot with an average of 75% of graduating students proficient in mathematics and 85% that are proficient in reading, according to test scores. They also have a graduation rate of 90%.

8. Hamilton High School - Hamilton, MT

The gorgeous view of the mountains makes me jealous that I didn't attend Hamilton High. However, it's the 100% student safety rating and very high number of students involved in sports and activities that give Hamilton High School the number 8 spot.

7. Ennis High School - Ennis, MT

Another small town Montana high school, Ennis boasts a 90% graduation rate, just like Plains High, and one student even called it, "one of the best experiences I could've had with everything going on right now." What a solid endorsement.

6. Frenchtown High School - Frenchtown, MT

Just up the road on I-90, less than 20 minutes from Missoula, lies Frenchtown and their high school. Their high grade stems from the massive 95% graduation rate and lots of great past student reviews that rank it 4 stars or higher.

5. Hellgate High School - Missoula, MT

This is the first school on this list to not have a B grade from Niche.com, but an A-. With a decent number of school activities, and a 93% overall safety rating, I'd say it deserves that A- grade. Keep it up.

4. Glacier High School - Kalispell, MT

The teachers at Glacier High are the reason they have an A grade. 88% of students polled believe that their teachers do a good job actually teaching, and they have a relatively small teacher-to-student ratio of 14 to 1. With an 89% graduation rate, that's awesome.

3. Red Lodge Senior High School - Red Lodge, MT

On to the top three, and Red Lodge Senior High starts us off with an impressive 90% graduation rate. On top of that, they have an 11 to 1 teacher-to-student ratio and high involvement in activities. Way to go, Red Lodge Senior.

2. Whitefish High School - Whitefish, MT

Whitefish High comes in the runner-up spot, with 92% of students feeling safe in their school. They also have the highest graduation rate so far, again with 92%. But, there's one school that has a better grade.

1. Bozeman High School - Bozeman, MT

The research concluded with Bozeman High recieving all A grades in all categories except for Diversity. Their average SAT score is 1300, which is absolutely amazing. And, they have a good amount of school activities and sports. Congratulations, Bozeman High.

If you'd like to check out the full list of schools, you can find it on Niche.com's website here. Let's have a wonderful school year, Montana.