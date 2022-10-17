Two Shootings in 24 Hours? Victim Shot at Foster Lane in Billings

Billings Police Department responded to a male reporting he had been shot by an unknown suspect.

On arrival, Billings Police found the male victim to have a single gunshot wound to their leg.

The victim has been transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been located, and no further information is available at this time.

This article will be updated as more information is released.


Filed Under: Billings, billings police, Montana, shooting
Categories: Billings News, Crime, Montana News
