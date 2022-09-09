Vehicle Hits Residence Near Downtown Billings, Driver Flees Scene
Billings Police are still searching for the suspect(s) involved in a hit and run near downtown Billings on Thursday morning (9/8).
In the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 8:40 am Thursday, officers reported a vehicle versus a residence near the intersection of 3rd Avenue South and South 28th Street.
According to the report from Lieutenant Brandon Wooley via social media, the suspect's vehicle "struck parked car then house" before fleeing the scene on foot.
There were no injuries to anyone in the parked car or at the residence where the vehicle crashed, according to the post.
Billings Police say they have not identified any suspect or suspects in the incident, and have an ongoing investigation into the crash.
This story is continuing to develop and will be updated as more information is released by the Billings Police Department.