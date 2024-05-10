Foodie Friday: Tomato & Soft Cheese Pasta
This recipe is one of my all-time favorites. I have made it so many times since I discovered it about a year and a half ago. It went viral on TikTok in 2022, I discovered it, modified it, and am here to share it with you today.
Tomato & Soft Cheese Pasta
Ingredients
- 2 packages of grape tomatoes
- 2 packages of Boursin cheese
- chopped basil
- olive oil
- salt and pepper to taste
- cooked pasta
- cooked Italian sausage
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400º
- Dump the tomatoes into a pan.
- Nestle the cheese into the tomatoes.
- Drizzle with olive oil.
- Sprinkle with basil.
- Add salt and pepper.
- Place in the oven for half an hour.
- Remove the pan from the oven, squish the tomatoes with a masher, and mix the cheese into the tomatoes.
- Add pasta and Italian sausage, stir and serve
Tips & Tricks
I like to use two different flavored blocks of Boursin cheese.
I tried a completely different kind of pasta this time around. I had recently heard of something called shirataki noodles. They are made from water and konjac flour. They are extremely low-calorie. We are talking like 15 calories per serving. They don't have a very distinct flavor, and the consistency is a bit chewy. They're definitely an acceptable alternative for pasta, in my opinion.
It Was Delicious
Mine and my friend's dogs really wanted to taste test for us. We gave them a nibble of bread, it's the price we pay for their love.
Definitely try this recipe, it is so easy and delicious. Downloadable pdf linked below.