What is the Most Famous Brand That Started in Montana?

Unlike other states like California, Montana doesn't have a whole lot of nationwide companies that started here. Probably the biggest one is Kampgrounds of America (KOA) which is headquartered in Billings. But, what's the most recognizable, and the one that best represents Big Sky Country? One man may have a good answer to that question.

How many brands started in Montana anyway?

According to Wikipedia, which is not generally a good source of information, there are 29 brands that have some sort of national presence that are based in the state of Montana. Out of those, two are food-based, however, the majority of these brands have to do with mining or petroleum.

KOA is definitely one of the largest companies on that list, with a global reach, not just a national one. They've been around for 60 years, and have over 500 "kampgrounds" across the United States. However, that's not the brand that this gentleman chose to best represent Montana.

It was one of the food brands!

Credit: Steve Lovelace Credit: Steve Lovelace loading...

Graphic designer Steve Lovelace created a map of the United States that had brands filled in that he thought, "represented the state the best out of any other brand." He chose the Great Harvest Bread Company, which is based in Great Falls and sells baked goods and, well, bread. But, does bread better represent Montana over camping in the great outdoors? That's up for interpretation.

Get our free mobile app

In my opinion, KOA should have been represented over Great Harvest Bread, but that's just my take. What do you think? Is there an even better brand that represents Montana that you'd put in our state?

KEEP READING: 13 Businesses That Should Open a Location in Billings It's not news anymore that Billings is a great place to start a business. Just look at the new businesses that have popped up in the last two years, and businesses are continuing to start or expand here. Even though just about any business would be great to have in our community, there are a few that we think Billings could use.