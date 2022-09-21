What’s next? 5 Things I Would HATE To See Replace Costco

With Costco planning a move to Shiloh and Zoo Drive in the near future, one thing has been lingering in the back of my mind. What will replace Costco at the current location on King? It's a HUGE building and a MASSIVE parking lot.

I'm a big fan of Costco when I can afford to visit. Being a snacks addict, I always rely on Costco for my fruit snacks (yes, I am a grown 30-year-old who eats fruit snacks), nuts, chips, etc. Buying these things at the grocery store is bad enough, let alone a quick bite from a convenience store (as long as I visit one FARTHER away from my house).

I can think of a few things I'd love to see... but let's go with 5 things I would HATE to see.

5. Anything Casino/Bar/Liquor Related

As a lifelong Montanan, I am tired of the solution being "more casinos, liquor stores and bars". Coming from Miles City, where you cannot look any direction without seeing a bar, casino, or liquor store, we do NOT need any more of those.

4. A Car Dealership

We have Ford, Mercedes, Chevy, Kia, Suburu, and more. Both brand new and used lots dot Billings already. Besides, nobody can compete with the Get Excited guy. If you don't hear "GET EXCITED" in your sleep, you aren't a true radio fan.

3. A Strip Mall

Ugly, space-inefficient strip malls are so 90s. These also dot the entire city, from the Heights to the West End. Parking always sucks at these, too.

2. A Coffee Shop

Sure, replacing Costco with a lone coffee shop would be silly. A better option would be for a roastery, which needs much more space. Starbucks has its Reserve Roastery in Seattle, which is pretty cool, and the smell of fresh roasting coffee is the BEST.

1. Another Warehouse

Personally, I hope they bulldoze the building and parking lot. Rip it all out, and replace it with something much better. With that much space, there is huge potential for medium-density housing units, along with a few local businesses that King Avenue could utilize. Though, if they keep the concrete playground, it'll end up as another eyesore for Billings.