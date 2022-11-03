What’s Your Problem? Dude Flips Off Traffic in Downtown Billings

This just in from our app, this dude was caught in 4K flipping off a passerby in Downtown Billings.

According to the tipster, this guy has been seen off and on throughout Downtown Billings over the last two weeks, and every time he is spotted, he is flipping the bird to people. Strange.

(Warning: Guy giving people the middle finger, so... yeah)

You may remember a few weeks back my article on flipping off cops legally. I feel like this guy might be taking it a bit TOO seriously.

And sure, don't get me wrong... I've flipped the bird to a few drivers in this city... but the poor lady walking down the street certainly didn't deserve this.

What are your thoughts? Do you flip the bird as much as this dude? Have you seen this guy? Let us know in the app!

